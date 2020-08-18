The Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) Championships in India have been postponed until 2021.

The event was awarded to India in February, and scheduled to take place in November and December.

Doubts over the event taking place were raised due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to the cancellation and postponement of numerous sporting competitions.

Boxing Federation of India secretary general Jay Kowli said the Asian Championships will now be moved to 2021.

Kowli was among the participants at an ASBC Executive Committee meeting yesterday, where the decision was taken.

"A postponement was proposed owing to the conditions prevailing because of the pandemic and it was accepted," Kowli told the Press Trust of India.

"India remains the host and the tournament will now happen in 2021.

"The 2021 window for it will be discussed in the next Executive Committee meeting in November.

"We have to be careful, the cases are on the rise everywhere.

"Unless it is definitive that there is a decline, it was thought best to put things on hold."

Bangkok hosted the 2019 Asian Boxing Championships ©Getty Images

A separate Asian Boxing Championships for men and women took place until last year in Bangkok, when it became a combined event for the first time.

India last hosted the men's Asian contest in 1980, when competition was held in Bombay, while Guwahati welcomed the women's event in 2008.

The postponement will see India host a major boxing championships in 2021 after all.

India was due to host the International Boxing Federation (AIBA) World Championships next year.

AIBA transferred the 2021 Men's World Boxing Championships from New Delhi in India to the Serbian capital of Belgrade earlier this year, however.

It claimed the BFI had not paid the hosting fee required as part of the host city agreement.