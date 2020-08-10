The International Canoe Federation (ICF) has announced that it will host a series of free online seminars in its latest bid to develop coaches and athletes.

ICF Performance Education webinars will be hosted by experts in their respective fields, looking at topics such as how to manage an athlete from the start until elite level, energy expenditure and fatigue and high altitude training.

There are six courses in all which are open to everyone, but pre-event registration is required, with the sessions ensuring that training can continue amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The first course will take place on August 19 and will examine the differences between training methods for men and women.

Those taking part will be able to ask questions during the sessions, which will later be posted online for those unable to take part live.

One seminar will focus on female canoeists specifically ©Getty Images

"The ICF Performance Education webinars are a free online series aimed at coaches, athletes and administrators who wish to expand their knowledge on specific topics to improve their own performance or that of their athletes," said ICF sport development manager, Sebastian Cuattrin.

"We are very fortunate to have access to some of the leading experts for each webinar, so we are very confident all participants will benefit from these sessions.

"People will leave these sessions with new ideas and the latest cutting-edge information in their fields.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is presenting many challenges around the world, but by harnessing the latest technology and accessing our deep pool of experts we can continue to ensure canoeing will go from strength to strength."

The seminars will take place once a week, with the second course, on August 26, looking at an athletes' career, followed by considerations for female athletes.

Energy expenditure and fatigue will follow, before a course on choosing paddles for young kayak athletes and finally high altitude training.

The final course will take place on October 14 – the only seminar to not take place the week after the last one.