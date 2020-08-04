Co-hosts Indonesia given target to qualify for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Indonesia will require a top eight finish at the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asian Cup to join fellow co-hosts The Philippines and Japan in participating at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The FIBA Executive Committee determined the sporting target for Indonesia to secure qualification to the World Cup for the first time.

Indonesia is scheduled to host group matches at the World Cup, as part of the first edition of the men's tournament to be hosted by multiple nations.

Japan and The Philippines will also hold group matches, before the latter country stages the closing matches of the final phase of the competition in its capital city Manila.

The Asian Cup is Asia and Oceania's premier national team competition.

National teams must qualify for the Asia Cup for the first time through home and away qualifiers, which began in February this year.

The 2021 Asia Cup is scheduled to take place from August 17 to 29, with 16 teams participating.

FIBA said should Indonesia achieve the target of making the top eight of the FIBA Asia Cup in 2021, the number of qualification spots for Asian qualifiers will be reduced by one.

If Indonesia does not achieve the target, the country would enter the standard Asian and Oceania qualification process for the tournament.

Japan and The Philippines are assured of competing in the 2023 World Cup ©Getty Images

Indonesia, ranked 92nd in the world, will hope to secure a place at the FIBA World Cup for the first time.

Fellow co-hosts Japan and the Philippines, ranked 40th and 31st respectively, have been assured of competing at the World Cup.

It will be Japan's second consecutive appearance in the 32-team tournament after participating in 2019.

The Philippines will compete at the World Cup for the third straight time, with the nation represented in both the 2014 and 2019 tournaments.

The World Cup was expanded to 32 national teams for the 2019 event in China.

Qualification for the 2023 World Cup will take place from November 2021 to February 2023, with 80 national teams seeking places.

The Philippines, Japan and Indonesia were awarded the 2023 World Cup in December 2017 after the three-nation bid saw off competition from a joint Argentina and Uruguay candidacy.