The first meeting of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World Cup 2023 Board focused on governance and the management structure of the event, the governing body said.

The meeting was held as a video conference amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

FIBA said financial strategies and the masterplan for its flagship event were also discussed during the meeting.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup will take place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10, with dates confirmed earlier this month.

Richard Carrion, chairman of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Board, hopes the tournament will build upon the success of last year’s competition in China.

"We were all witness to an incredible event last year in China," he said.

“The next FIBA Basketball World Cup will be brought to another level in 2023, taking place in Asia across three countries, and we are looking forward to the continued collaboration with these host nations."

Last year's FIBA World Cup was held in China ©Getty Images

Board members also include FIBA President Hamane Niang and secretary general Andreas Zagklis, as well as FIBA Central Board members Manuel V Pangilinan, Erick Thohir and Yuko Mitsuya.

The group phase is due to take place in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines, marking the first time the competition has been held in more than one country.

The final phase of the competition will take place in the Philippines’ capital city Manila.

The qualification process for the World Cup will be conducted over six windows within a 15-month period.

The first qualification window is due to take place in November next year.

Qualification will conclude in February 2023.

A total of 80 national teams are set to compete for World Cup spots.