This year's Curtis Cup at Conway Golf Club in Wales has been rescheduled in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The R&A and the United States Golf Association had previously postponed the 2020 edition of the biennial event, contested by the Great Britain and Ireland and US amateur women's teams, due to the COVID-19 crisis.

It had initially been rescheduled for September 3 to 5 next year, but has now been brought forward to August 26 to 28 to avoid a clash with the Solheim Cup.

"We have listened to the feedback we received about the rescheduled dates for the Curtis Cup in 2021 and looked again at the schedule," said Duncan Weir, the R&A's executive director for golf development and amateur championships.

The rearranged dates for the Curtis Cup in 2021 have been changed to avoid a clash with the Solheim Cup ©Getty Images

"We have moved the match forward by a week and introduced a Saturday finish to enable it to slot in ahead of the Solheim Cup.

"We are grateful for the assistance we have received from the USGA and hope this will offer the best outcome for the players of both teams.

"We look forward very much to welcoming them to Conwy in August next year."

Organisers of the Solheim Cup confirmed earlier this month that the event would not be impacted by the postponement of the Ryder Cup to 2021.

The competition is scheduled to run from August 31 to September 6, 2021, with the Ryder Cup following from September 21 to 26.