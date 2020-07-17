The Italian Student Sport Association (CUSI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) to define a programme to help athletes balance dual careers.

The scheme will assist student-athletes balance their sporting exploits with an external career related to the subject that they are studying.

This agreement was signed by the CONI President Giovanni Malagò, the President of CUSI Antonio Dima and the President of the Committee of Unisport Italia, Paolo Bouquet.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Raffaella Masciadri, President of the CONI National Athletes' Commission.

The MoU is designed to help student-athletes have dual careers ©WCF

Tools will be made available by both CUSI and CONI to allow for studying to take place alongside training to either become an elite athlete or maintain that status.

Training projects on the theme of dual careers will additionally be promoted at Unisport Italia's 43 affiliated universities.

The CONI National Athletes' Commission has in recent years focused on various educational projects.

Looking at training and the role of the athlete in society, it has attempted to make it easier for athletes to transition to a new career post-retirement.