Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) has announced funding for 59 athletes between the ages of 12 and 18 to aid their development.

The Minister for Sport and Recreation's Discretionary Fund grants for 2020 have been finalised and aim to fulfil PNZ's goal of "Excellence and Equity through Sport".

A total of 66 applications were submitted this year for a cumulative grant request of NZD212,000 (£111,000/$139,000/€122,000), a significant increase on the previous year where only 23 applied to the fund.

A total of NZD44,000 (£23,000/$28,800/€25,200) was distributed this year, with the selection panel looking to support as many para-athletes as possible.

Of that funding, 43 per cent will go towards equipment costs including racing wheelchairs, sprint blades, rugby wheelchairs and para-athletics and para-cycling kit.

Another 32 per cent of the funding was allocated to cover young people's coaching costs, while the other 25 per cent went to help athletes attend national para-sport competitions and the Halberg Games.

Many recipients are said to have given positive feedback on the initiative already, with the young athletes aiming to represent New Zealand at future Paralympic Games.

Congratulations to the 59 recipients of the Young People aged 12-18 Para Sport Activation Fund 2020! 👏

With $44,000 available this year, the selection panel aimed to achieve the greatest reach possible with the funds. https://t.co/tlFKmnpOV3#SpiritOfGold @SportNewZealand pic.twitter.com/S9EL0AqWEl — Paralympics New Zealand (@ParalympicsNZ) July 13, 2020

Speaking previously of the grant scheme, PNZ chief executive Fiona Allan said: "We are pleased to be working with the Minister for Sport and Recreation to provide an opportunity to grow participation and development of Para-sport in New Zealand.

"It is well documented that disabled people have more barriers to increasing their participation than non-disabled people, financial barriers being one of these.

"This fund will allow individuals and organisations that ordinarily struggle to get funding to utilise financial support that will ensure more young people are able to have positive, rewarding Para-sport experiences.

"New Zealand has had 209 Paralympians represent our country at a Paralympic Games since 1968, with many more young Para-athletes aspiring to do the same as their sporting heroes and build on their success.

"As the National Paralympic Committee for New Zealand it is our goal to increase participation in Para-sport and work with organisations to provide opportunities for Para-athletes throughout New Zealand."

New Zealand enjoyed its best Paralympics at Rio 2016, winning nine gold medals and 21 in total.

The medal haul was the country's best since the 1984 Games where it won 24, including eight golds.

Three of the gold medals in Rio came from the nation's most successful Paralympian, swimmer Sophie Pascoe.