Paralympics New Zealand searching for final 22 Paralympians found as part of Celebration Project

Paralympics New Zealand has launched a public call to find 22 Paralympians to acknowledge them for representing their country as part of its Celebration Project.

The project aims to celebrate and recognise the achievements of the country's 209 Paralympians since Tel Aviv 1968.

Paralympics New Zealand said it had recognised 187 since the project was launched last year, but was struggling to locate the remaining 22.

Six athletes who competed for New Zealand at the 1968 Paralympics in Tel Aviv have not yet been found, alongside five who took part at the Summer Games throughout the 1970s.

The organisation is also looking for seven who participated at the Paralympics in the 1980s, two who competed at Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000 and a further two Winter Paralympians.

Paralympics New Zealand chief executive Fiona Allan said the organisation was hopeful of locating the remaining 22 athletes ©Getty Images

Either the athlete or their family will be presented with an official numbered pin if they are located.

"We have been so privileged to have already acknowledged and celebrated 77 of our Paralympians and connected with 187 Paralympians and/or their families," said Paralympics New Zealand chief executive Fiona Allan.

"We thank all individuals and organisations that have helped us to find these Paralympians and now call upon members of the public to help us find the remaining 22 Paralympians and/or their families.

"This will ensure that they can be acknowledged and celebrated and for their stories to be shared once again with all New Zealanders."

Paralympics New Zealand has recognised and celebrated athletes through community events held over the past year.

The governing body said it had held four community events remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.