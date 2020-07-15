JOC reduces grants to national federations over pandemic and Tokyo 2020 postponement

The Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) has reportedly been forced to reduce grants to national federations due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Tokyo 2020 was delayed by a year by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and organisers in March due to the pandemic.

According to the Asahi Shimbun, the JOC has more than halved its grants to national federations.

The newspaper reported the JOC’s budget has outlined JPY800 million (£5.9 million/$7.5 million/€6.6 million) for national federations for the 2020 fiscal year.

This has dropped from JPY2 billion (£14.9 million/$18.7 million/€16.4 million) the previous year.

The cuts have reportedly been made due to the uncertainty over revenues the JOC will receive from sponsors, which have been impacted by the pandemic and postponement of the Olympic Games.

"Operating revenue in the next fiscal year could be zero, so we have to decrease expenditures this fiscal year and use the leftover amount next fiscal year," a senior JOC official was quoted as saying by the Asahi Shimbun.

"We have no choice but to make some sacrifices."

The grants are largely awarded to national federation which could deliver medals for Japan at the Olympic Games.

The funding cuts could impact national federations prior to Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Japan had targeted winning 30 gold medals at its home Games, prior to the postponement.

This would represent substantial progress from the last Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, when Japan won only 12 gold medals in ranking sixth with 41 medals in total.

Japanese athletes' prospects of success could potentially be impacted by the funding cuts.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8 next year, with the Paralympics following from August 24 to September 5.

Organisers have vowed to prioritise the health and safety of athletes, spectators, stakeholders, volunteers and staff ahead of the Games.

Health officials in Japan have recently expressed concerns that the rescheduled Games could pose a greater health risk to the public, however.

Worries have been raised that the global health crisis will not have subsided to a suitable level by 2021, particularly with countries at varying stages of managing their national responses.

Organisers have also pledged to reduce the financial impact of postponement and promote public interest.

Tokyo 2020 will simplify and reduce the complexity of the Games to ensure they can be organised efficiently, safely and sustainably, officials say.