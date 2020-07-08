Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has apologised on behalf of the organisation to British sprinter Bianca Williams after her and partner were pulled over in their car and given a stop-and-search.

In a Committee with Members of Parliament, Dick said that officers had visited Williams to apologise for the "distress" caused by the stop.

Williams, part of the British team who won gold at the 2018 European Championships in the women's 4x100 metres relay, accused the police of racial profiling during the search.

Both her and her partner, Portgual's 400m national record holder Ricardo dos Santos, were stopped for an alleged traffic incident before being asked to leave the vehicle.

Williams and Dos Santos were placed in handcuffs while police searched the car that had parked outside their house.

They were travelling with their three-month old son in the car.

Police alleged that the car had driven away from police after Dos Santos had allegedly been on the wrong side of the road, a claim denied by Williams.

Williams said she is considering legal action against the Met Police and had been "shaken" by the incident.

Dick said the Metropolitan Police had launched a review into its handcuffing practices.

Despite two reviews by the force's directorate of professional standards, Dick said the Metropolitan Police had found no misconduct by its officers.

However, due to public interest, the Met Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has apologised to Bianca Williams for the distress caused in a stop-and-search ©Getty Images

Speaking in the Home Affairs Select Committee, Dick said: "We apologised yesterday to Ms Williams and I apologise again for the distress this stop clearly caused her.

"I think all of us watching could empathise with somebody who is stopped in a vehicle, who has a young child in the back, who does not probably know what exactly is going on, and is subsequently found, together with her partner, not to be carrying anything illicit.

"Every time we see a video that is of concern we review them, we see if there are any lessons to be learned."

Stop-and-search can be carried out by police in the United Kingdom under "reasonable grounds", including suspicion of possession of illegal drugs, a weapon, stolen property and items that can be used to cause a crime.

Critics of the practice say that it is discriminatory on the basis of appearance, with many arguing it unfavourably targets black people.

In one month alone, from May 8, 200 black boys and men in London between the age of 15 and 24 were stopped and searched without any weapons, stolen goods or drugs being found - totalling around 10 per cent of the city's young black males.

Commissioner Dick has said she is monitoring the figures "like a hawk".