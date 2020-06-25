The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) held its school sport award ceremony digitally because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event took place at the offices of the DSJ, the youth organisation of the DOSB, in Frankfurt, and was live streamed to the public.

"Health and Fitness in School Sports - Education Needs Exercise" was the theme of this year's competition, with schools challenged to improve the health and fitness of their pupils, in conjunction with their local sports clubs.

A total of 66 schools submitted applications with the winners selected by a panel and the DSJ's Board of Directors.

First prize went to The Sine Cura School and the BRSV "Sine Cura" eV Quedlinburg.

The school caters for children with learning difficulties and impressed judges with its programme entitled "We are fit."

They received a cheque for €5,000 (£4,530/$5,630) which will go towards the school's new sports field.

Second prize went to the Otfried Preussler elementary school and the Turn-Klubb zu Hannover, who were praised for their "holistic concept" for promoting physical, mental and spiritual development of the pupils within their primary school.

They received a cheque for €3,000 (£2,720/$3,375) will support talent discovery in primary schools in Hanover, especially within the sports of basketball and handball.

The Otfried Preussler elementary school won second prize in DOSB's school sports awards ©DOSB

Third prize went to the Probstei Community School and TSV Schönberg for their programme entitled "At the very top in the north, a lighthouse in education and health through sport".

They received a chque for €2,000 (£1,810/$2,250) which will go towards digital projects at the school and sports club.

Because of the high standard of entries, the judges awarded two fourth places and five sixth places, instead of the normal placings of four down to ten.

The two fourth places were awarded to the Egelsberg School in Göttingen and the ASC Göttingen from 1846 eV and the Integrated Comprehensive School Flötenteich in Osnabrück and the Zirkusschule Seifenblase eV.

The five sixth places went to Auschule in Stuttgart and the joint sport experience in the Stuttgart sports district, Gerda Taro school and the Stadtsportbund Leipzig eV, Taufkirchen Primary School and the SV-DJK Taufkirchen eV, Hanns-Seidel-Gymnasium Hösbach and the Aschaffenburger Golfclub eV and the creativity and all-day primary school on Leonardo da Vinci Campus Nauen and the SV Leonardo da Vinci Nauen eV.

"The German School Sports Award recognises the diverse activities related to sports, games and exercise in schools.

"This year, too, excellent collaborations between school and sports club were honoured.

"With the prize we want to encourage people to participate and imitate.

"I would like to thank everyone who applied for their commitment. They ensure movement in schools."