The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has published its final versions of the Athletes' Anti-Doping Rights Act, ensuring, it is claimed, that athletes rights are clear when it comes to clean sport.

Released in both English and French, the Act and will be universally accessible for athletes, it is promised.

WADA's Athlete Committee developed the Act over two-and-a-half years of consultation with thousands of athletes to seek their feedback.

It will be based off the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code due to come into effect on January 1 next year, having been approved last November during the World Conference on Doping in Sport in Katowice in Poland.

WADA Athlete Committee chair and former skeleton athlete Ben Sandford said: "We are incredibly grateful to all the athletes and other stakeholders who contributed to developing the Athletes' Anti-Doping Rights Act.

"It is vital that athletes and anti-doping organisations know what rights athletes have, how to access them and where to go for remedy.

"We hope that the Act will become a valuable resource for athletes and contribute to making sport cleaner and fairer.

"We call upon the anti-doping community worldwide to support its implementation and its promise."

The Act will outline equality of opportunity, fair testing programmes, medical treatment, justice, accountability, education, data protection and other areas.

It also promises that athletes have rights to legal aid if necessary and asks them to be responsible for keeping their sport clean.

There is also recommendations for athletes to be represented well in governance and decision-making on Athlete Committees.

WADA President Witold Bańka added: "WADA is an athlete-centred organisation and everything that we do is to protect athletes' right to access clean sport.

"I applaud the Athlete Committee's efforts in developing the Anti-Doping Rights Act, which helps ensure that athletes are aware of their rights and can exercise them, which is vital to the success of clean sport."

The Act has two parts with the first setting out the rights found in the World Anti-Doping Code and the second setting out recommended athletes rights.