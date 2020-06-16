The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has published final versions of the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code and International Standards.

They will come into force on January 1 2021.

There is a copy of the Code available in WADA's two official languages, English and French.

The Code and International Standards were published last year after being approved by the WADA Foundation Board and Executive Committee, but WADA said "limited changes" have since been made.

The Code and International Standards, which were subject to a two-year review process, were approved at the World Conference on Doping in Sport held in Katowice in Poland last November.

WADA stressed that it was "important to note that none of these limited changes affect in any way the sense, meaning or interpretation of the versions approved in Katowice."

The documents were approved at the 2019 World Conference on Doping in Sport ©Getty Images

Changes instead relate to grammatical and stylistic inconsistencies, aligning clauses to changes made to other clauses, correcting references and removing other inconsistencies.

A summary of the changes has been published in English.

WADA has already launched its 2021 Code Implementation Support Program, which is designed to help signatories prepare for the implementation of the 2021 Code and International Standards before they come into force.

The WADA Code is the document which coordinates anti-doping regulations across all sports and countries signed up to it.

Signatories must ensure that their practices and rules are in accordance with the Code, as well as International Standards.