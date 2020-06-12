The World Curling Federation announced the international technical officials for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Curling technical officials aim to provide fair playing conditions to allow the sport to be played to the highest level.

Switzerland's Michael Schlatter has been named chief umpire for the Winter Olympic Games, scheduled for February 4 to 20 2022.

Michele Gower of Canada will be deputy chief umpire, while Marta Pluta of Poland has been selected for the role of statistics and game umpire.

Germany's Thomas Pautsch has been selected as chief timer, with China's Li Lingshu his deputy.

Wang Jue of China, Bob Bomas of The Netherlands, John McGowan of Britain, Susie Czarnetzki of the United States, Hong Jun-pyo of South Korea, Joaquim Reimertz of Sweden, Germany's Tim Bastian, Australia's Sandy Gagnon and Steen Lauridsen of Denmark are all set to hold the positions of game umpires.

For the Winter Paralympics, due to take place from March 4 to 13 2022, Linda Kirton of Canada has been named as chief umpire.

David Imlay of Britain is the deputy chief umpire, Paul Smith of Canada the chief timer, and Cristian Matau of Romania the statistics and game umpire.

China's Niu Xiaoxian was selected as the deputy chief timer.

The game umpires were named as Yu Liang of China, Kim Byung-chul Kim of South Korea, Romania's Octavia Traila, Rasty Michalka of Slovakia, Germany's Anja Huckle, New Zealand's Darren Carson, Franziska Christ Büttler of Switzerland and South Korea's Semi Kim.

The officials have also been assigned to the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games test events.

The World Junior Curling Championships, scheduled from February 18 to 28 2021, will act as a test event for the Winter Olympics, while the World Wheelchair Curling Championship from March 6 to 13 2021 is set to be the test event for the Paralympics.

Both test events will also be held at the Ice Cube in the Chinese capital.