A request from Papa Massata Diack to postpone the trial where he and his father Lamine stand accused of corruption and money laundering linked to the Russian doping scandal has been rejected as six days of hearings began in Paris today.

Papa Massata's legal team had asked for a delay as two of his lawyers were unable to travel to the French capital because of travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The request was briefly considered before being turned down, with the prosecution claiming Papa Massata - who refuses to be extradited from Senegal - was playing "cat and mouse" with the French court.

Disgraced former International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) President Lamine Diack, accused of corruption, influence-trafficking and money laundering, arrived for the opening of the trial today.

The 87-year-old stands accused of covering up Russian doping cases, so they could compete at major events including the London 2012 Olympic Games and the 2013 World Championships in Moscow, in exchange for cash.

Lamine Diack arrived in Paris for the start of the trial ©Getty Images

Prosecutors allege he solicited €3.45 million (£3.1 million/$3.9 million) from athletes to conceal their doping offences.

Diack could spend the remainder of his life in prison if convicted as the charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Papa Massata Diack also faces corruption, money laundering and breach of trust charges and could be convicted in absentia.

Both deny wrongdoing.

Lamine Diack's former advisor Habib Cisse and Gabriel Dolle - the former anti-doping chief at the IAAF, since rebranded as World Athletics - are also standing trial, overseen by judge Rose-Marie Hunault.

Former Russian Athletics Federation President Valentin Balakhnichev and Alexei Melnikov, the former head Russian athletics distance coach, are also on trial but have refused to cooperate with the long-running French investigation.

The case could have far-reaching consequences for sport and the International Olympic Committee, but will initially only focus on the claims relating to positive drugs test from Russian athletes.

