Papa Massata Diack, the son of disgraced former International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) President Lamine Diack, has appeared before an investigating judge in Dakar in what could be the first step in the process to extradite him to face trial in France on charges of hiding Russian doping cases in return for cash.

Diack denied all the charges, according to Agence France-Presse, but the development is neverthless a significant one.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and IAAF have been pressurising the Senegalese authorities to hand Diack over to the French.

Lamine Diack, head of the IAAF between 1999 and 2015, is charged with "giving and receiving bribes", "breach of trust" and "organised money laundering".

Papa Massata Diack, who handled valuable marketing rights for the IAAF, is accused of playing a "central role" in the network of corruption and is charged with "money laundering", "giving bribes" and "aiding the receiving of bribes".

The Diacks are suspected of being at the heart of a web of corruption.

The investigations by the French Financial Prosecutor's Office in 2018 include allegations that Lamine Diack obtained Russian funds for political campaigns in Senegal, in exchange for the IAAF's anti-doping arm covering up Russian offences.

The deal also facilitated negotiations with Russian sponsors and broadcasters before the World Athletics Championships in Moscow in 2013.

The Paris courts have announced they planned to start the trial in the French capital on January 13 next year.

More follows