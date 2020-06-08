Koike questions whether Tokyo 2020 can go ahead without travel deal

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike is uncertain if the now-postponed Tokyo 2020 can go ahead without a quarantine period and an international travel deal.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Koike said that the freedom for athletes, personnel and fans to visit Japan is the most important thing for holding the Olympics and Paralympics.

Currently, foreigners from 111 countries are banned from entering Japan due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the crisis, the Games were moved back by a year and the Olympics will now start on July 23, 2021 after social and travel restrictions put the event at risk.

"A basic precondition for the Olympics is that the people of the world can come," Koike said.

In April, a spokesperson for Tokyo 2020 said that there was "no plan B" if the Games could not be held as scheduled in 2021.

To date, there have been more than 7.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, resulting in the deaths of more than 406,000 people.

Concerns continue over whether the Tokyo Olympics can go ahead next year ©Getty Images

In Japan, there have been more than 17,100 confirmed cases, resulting in the deaths of 916 people.

Yesterday, high-ranking International Olympic Committee member Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant said that a decision on whether the Games can go ahead will be made in the spring of 2021 if the pandemic persists into next year.

Speaking with the L'Avenir newspaper, he said: "We are convinced that the Games will take place in 2021 or they won't take place.

"All the sporting federations have to adapt to the Games' postponement.

"We can't envisage a similar upheaval a second time."

Tokyo 2020 could be significantly scaled back if the Games do go ahead as planned, while others have said a vaccine for COVID-19 will be needed to proceed safely.

Koike, speaking to CNN, added: "The postponement cost a lot and, more than anything, we do not know what the coronavirus situation will be like in July next year, we have a few uncertainties here.

"It costs a lot to begin with, we need understanding from the people of Tokyo for it.

"We must not spend too much, we have to make the Games safe for athletes and spectators."

Koike also suggested that the Opening and Closing Ceremonies could be trimmed down to ensure the safety of those participating if the Games are to go ahead.