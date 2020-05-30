Tokyo set for second phase of business reopening as 14 new coronavirus cases reported

Restrictions imposed in Tokyo in response to the coronavirus crisis are set to be further relaxed from early next week as the Olympic and Paralympic host city enters the second phase of reopening.

Cinemas, gyms and retail stores selling non-essential goods will begin to open their doors from Monday (June 1), Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said.

Koike has asked operators of these facilities to "take thorough measures to prevent the spread of infection using this weekend".

The third phase, which is set to begin within the next couple of weeks, will include the reopening of game arcades and leisure facilities.

According to Kyodo, 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tokyo today.

The figure is down from 22 yesterday.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has told businesses to prepare for reopening ©Getty Images

Tokyo has seen a decline in the number of infections since the middle of last month but remains the area of Japan hit worst by coronavirus.

The recent numbers mark an increase compared to shortly before the state of emergency in the country was lifted by Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, raising concern over a potential second wave of infections.

Japan has reported more than 16,700 cases and in excess of 870 deaths from COVID-19.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games until 2021.