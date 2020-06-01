European Olympic Committee (EOC) President Janez Kocijančič has died aged 78 following a serious illness, it has been announced.

Kocijančič had been a long-term official at the EOC, with the Slovenian joining the Executive Board in 2005.

He later served as EOC vice-president from 2013 to 2016, before taking on the Acting President role following the suspension of Patrick Hickey.

Kocijančič was elected EOC President unopposed in 2017.

His Presidency included the second edition of the European Games, which were held in Belarus' capital Minsk last year.

The Slovenian also oversaw the awarding of the 2023 European Games to Kraków in Poland.

Kocjančič served as the first President of the Slovenian Olympic Committee from the organisation's founding after the country gained independence.

He held the role from 1991 to 2014.

"We are deeply saddened by the news that Mr. Janez Kocijančič, first President of NOC Slovenia, passed away today," the Slovenian Olympic Committee said in a statement.

"Janez Kocijančič has dedicated a good part of his life to sports and sports policy in Slovenia.

"From 1974 to 1984 he was the president of the Ski Association of Slovenia, and from 1984 to 1988 of the Ski Association of Yugoslavia.

"During this time of the greatest success of Slovenian skiers in the world, he worked closely with Tonet Vogrinc."

Kocjančič has been a member of the International Ski Federation (FIS) Executive Board since 1981, including serving as FIS vice president from 2010.

