The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) hosted an online version of its Olympic Patrol project, which featured some of the country's Olympians talking to children and young people about the Olympic Movement and their own sporting careers.

Olympic Patrol, which was launched after Russia hosted the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, is a sporting and educational project that tours the country and sees Russian Olympic athletes talk about to children and young people about the history of the Olympic Games and promote Olympic values.

This year's edition of Olympic Patrol has so far visited Voronezh and Izhevsk and featured Sochi 2014 figure skating gold medallist Adelina Sotnikova, Sydney 2000 high jump gold medallist Sergey Klyugin and silver medallist at the World Modern Pentathlon Championships Svetlana Lebedeva.

When continuing the project in person proved to be impossible due to the coronavirus outbreak, the ROC considered alternatives and on May 28 hosted the event virtually for the first time in its six year history.

The virtual session was hosted by video conferencing programme Zoom and broadcast on the ROC's social media accounts, where it was watched by more than 450 children and young people.

Participants in the virtual Olympic Patrol project included two-time Olympic champion in artistic gymnastics Aliya Mustafina, gold medallist in modern pentathlon at Rio 2016 Alexander Lesun, swimmer silver medallist in the 100m butterfly at London 2012 Yevgeny Korotyshkin, silver medallist in judo at London 2012 Alexander Mikhailin, and bronze medallist in the rifle prone shooting event at Rio 2016 Kirill Grigoryan.

Double Olympic champion in artistic gymnastics Aliya Mustafina was among the Olympians involved in the Russian Olympic Committee's first ever virtual Olympic Patrol ©ROC

The athletes held an Olympic Lesson where they talked about the history of the Olympic Movement and its main principles, the culture of fan support, Fair Play principles, their respective sports disciplines, and their personal sporting journeys.

Participants in the virtual Olympic Patrol asked the champions questions including how they overcame anxiety before the start of competitions, how they became part of the Russian national team and about the most memorable sporting moments of their careers.

The question and answer session was followed by professional instructor Vitaliy Voznyuk conducting a special exercise workout for all participants.

This online edition of Olympic Patrol ended with a version of the Olympic Quiz before the winners of a contest organised for followers of the Olympic Patrol's Instagram account were announced.

Winners of these events received scooters, while prize-winners received memorable gifts bearing the symbols of the Russian Olympic team.

Since the launch of Olympic Patrol in July 2014 the project has attracted more than 175,000 participants and more than 200 famous Russian athletes have been involved.