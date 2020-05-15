The Russian Olympic Committee has launched a Train with Champions programme to allow the country's citizens to benefit from online fitness sessions with some of the country's Olympians.

The online sessions were launched after the country went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and have proved popular with all ages, particularly children.

As well as enjoying a training session led by the athletes, members of the public can also chat to them and get advice on how to stay healthy and active in the current climate.

Training sessions are being led by Olympic medallists Alla Shishkina, a synchronised swimmer, Semen Elistratov, a short track speed skater, Maria Paseka, an artistic gymnast, Denis Dmitriev, a track cyclist and Yekaterina Lobysheva, a speed skater.

Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, a world champion figure skater, is also leading sessions.

The online classes are taking place over three weeks with a different focus for each class.

One session covers overall physical condition and is particularly focused on those involved in running, swimming, cycling and triathlon.

Five Russian Olympic medallists are leading the Train with Champions sessions organised by the Russian Olympic Committee ©Russia Olympic Committee

A second session focuses on fitness and lifestyle and is designed for those who lead an active lifestyle and want to stay in shape at home.

The third session is based around a physical drill described as "a set of exercises for general muscle tone and immunity for the whole family."

The Russian Olympic Committee said they were pleased with the initial progress of the project, which has attracted considerable interest from the public, widespread attention on social media and coverage within the national media.

A Russian Olympic Committee spokesperson said: "This format of interaction between the Olympians and the target audience is quite popular and can productively continue even after the pandemic is over.

"This is a great experience for the Russian Olympic Committee and it is not difficult to organise."

There have been more than 262,000 reported cases of coronavirus in Russia including more than 2,000 deaths.

Russian President Vladimir Putin this week announced that the full national lockdown was over, instructing regional leaders to decide when to lift specific restrictions.