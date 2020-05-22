The German University Sports Federation (ADH) has welcomed the International University Sports Federation's (FISU) focus on a dual career policy.

FISU recently resolved to develop a strong dual career policy and programme, pledging to share knowledge and best practices among its member federations.

As one of the most proactive member federations in providing dual career paths for university athletes, ADH welcomed the news and offered its advice on the topic.

"It is a necessary step forward, one that we really appreciate and will be happy to contribute to with our expertise and support," said ADH Board chairman Joerg Foerster.

"We would like to help develop the strategy in this very important field of play."

ADH launched its Partner Universities of High Performance Sport project in 1999 and has continued to focus on dual career policy since then.

The project provides services for student athletes such as flexible study schedules, blended learning, adaptation of exams to training and competition calendars, and general support.

ADH Board chairman Joerg Foerster offered the organisation's expertise to help FISU develop a dual career policy ©FISU

ADH has also developed an academic paper on the political interest in dual careers and its representation in Germany's Parliament, Federal Ministries and regional and local authorities.

"We have done a lot of research in the field since 1999, including several European Union (EU) projects since the launch of the EU guidelines for dual career in 2012," said Foerster.

"In our work and communication, we always refer to that research and in fact, we have a concept developed for a new research undertaking now."

ADH's work in dual career policy has led to the emergence of several successful athletes who have also excelled in their studies and careers.

This includes swimmer Sarah Köhler, gymnast Fabian Hambüchen, javelin thrower Andreas Hofmann and figure skaters Katherina Müller and Tim Dieck.