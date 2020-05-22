CAS to hear BWF appeal in Kune case on May 27

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) appeal against a decision by its own Doping Hearing Panel’s decision not to ban Mauritius player Kate Foo Kune will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on May 27.

The BWF announced the appeal in November.

Kune was found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation during last year's event in Port Harcourt in Nigeria.

The Mauritius player has been disqualified from the event, where she lost the women's singles final to Nigeria's Dorcas Ajoke Adesokan.

Kune was stripped of her silver medal, but she was not suspended due the BWF Doping Hearing Panel determining that she "bore no fault or negligence".

The BWF revealed it would appeal the verdict to the CAS as it "touches upon the interpretation of fundamental principles of the World Anti-Doping Code and the anti-doping regulations".

Kate Foo Kune became African champion for the fifth time earlier this year ©Getty Images

No further details of the violation or nature of the offence have been revealed by the BWF.

The case will be heard on May 27, with CAS confirming its latest list of upcoming hearings.

Due to travel restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic, some hearings are being conducted remotely by video.

Kune is a five-time African champion and double African Games gold medallist.

She is free to compete at national and international level pending the final CAS decision.