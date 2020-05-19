Kazakhstan's boxing team has announced it will resume its training camps for athletes to prepare ahead of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Set to start within the next week, it comes after the nation ended its state of emergency due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The lockdown in Kazakhstan ended on May 11, with the Olympic team now due to return to training.

Eight male fighters and one woman have qualified for Kazakhstan's Tokyo 2020 team in boxing, which is one of the country's most successful sports.

The Central Asian nation won five boxing medals at Rio 2016, including one gold, and training is set to start on May 25.

Welterweight boxer Ablaikhan Zhussupov spoke of the news.

"The head coach, Galymbek Kenzhebaev, said that our training camp starts on May 25," he said.

Boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov was one of three gold medallists for Kazakhstan at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

"We were happy to hear this news because at the training camp we will finally be able to train and improve our experience.

"Despite the postponement of the Olympics by a year, we are not going to stop our preparations.

"Our main goal is to prepare thoroughly for the Olympics."

Kazakhstan had its best Olympics to date at Rio 2016, winning a total of 18 medals and finishing 22nd on the medal table with three golds.

To date, the country has 48 athletes from 12 sports who have qualified for Tokyo 2020 in archery, artistic swimming, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, karate, modern pentathlon, shooting, sport climbing, swimming, water polo and wrestling.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected sport worldwide, resulting in the postponement of the Tokyo Games which are now set to start on July 23, 2021.

There are more than 4.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, resulting in the deaths of more than 320,000 people.