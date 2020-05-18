The World Karate Federation (WKF) has paid tribute to Portuguese Karate Federation founder Raul Augusto Queiroz da Mota Cerveira, who has died aged 76.

Born in Lisbon in 1944, Cerveira founded the Portuguese Karate-do Association in 1980 and the National Federation for karate and associated disciplines in 1985.

He then launched a united Portuguese Karate Federation in 1992, leading the organisation from 1992 to 1993, and 2001 to 2007.

Due to his instrumental role in the development of karate in Portugal, Cerveira has been described as "one of the fathers of the sport in the country."





He was a black belt fifth dan in shotokai, and the first person to receive the title "Master of Karate" from the Portuguese Government.

"The thoughts of the WKF and entire karate family are with Raul Augusto Queiroz da Mota Cerveira’s family and friends, as well as the entire Portuguese karate community at this difficult time," a WKF statement said.

The Portuguese Karate Federation also paid tribute to Cerveira in a Facebook post.

"Thank you so much for everything you've done for national karate, for this Federation and for the hundreds of young men, women and karateka," it said.