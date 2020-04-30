The World Karate Federation (WKF) has released online quizzes to test fans' knowledge of the sport.

Available to play on the governing body's website, the quizzes feature multiple choice questions about the martial art.

"Now you have the chance to demonstrate your knowledge about our sport, how well-versed you are on karate's recent events and how much you know about the biggest karate stars," the WKF said.

"And you will even be able to show your friends that you also know about karate in the movies.

The quizzes feature multiple choice questions ©WKF

"Each week we will be testing the knowledge of our karate fans."

Karate is due to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 - but the sport's bow has now been pushed back after the Games were delayed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first WKF quiz can be found here while the second is here.