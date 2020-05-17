IOC President Bach sends message of support to swimmer Ikee as she recovers following leukaemia treatment

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has sent a message of support to Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee as she recovers from treatment for leukaemia.

Bach urged Ikee to "keep dreaming the dream" as she continued her rehabilitation from the disease, which she was diagnosed with in February 2019, as reported by Kyodo News.

Ikee, who holds multiple national records and was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2018 Asian Games after winning six gold medals, was a big home hope for success at Tokyo 2020 following her diagnosis.

On May 15, the Olympics Twitter account posted a quote from Bach which read: "Keep dreaming the dream @rikakoikee.

"The whole Olympic community is behind you."

Ikee returned to the pool in March for the first time since her diagnosis, and is now targeting success at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The 19-year-old, who finished sixth in the women's 100 metres butterfly at Rio 2016, spent 10 months in hospital and received numerous messages of support from competitors during her illness.