New dates for the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships have been confirmed by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

The rescheduled event is now set to be held from June 18 to 20 next year in Geneva in Switzerland, having been posted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was planned to take place this month, from May 29 to 31, but travel restrictions and limitations on mass gatherings in Switzerland made staging the competition infeasible.

The new dates were announced following a meeting of the FIG Executive Committee.

If the event is able to go ahead as planned it will be the 27th edition of the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships.

Patinoire des Vernets - primarily an ice hockey stadium - will be the venue in Geneva ©Getty Images

Hosts for the next two editions have already been lined up by the FIG, with Azerbaijan's capital Baku set to stage the event in 2022 as athletes will have an opportunity to compete in World Championships in back-to-back years.

Holon in Israel was last month awarded the rights to the 2024 edition.

Geneva will also host the FIG's rearranged World Age Group Competitions next year, with June 9 to 15 outlined as the dates for the 11th edition of that event.

Switzerland has relaxed its lockdown in recent days, with restaurants allowed to open again and an increased number of people permitted to pass through the nation's borders with Germany and Austria, but professional sport will not return until at least June.