USA Gymnastics has postponed a number of its national events until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, including all top-tier tournaments.

The deferred events include the United States Classic, US Gymnastics Championships and the USA Gymnastics Championships.

Competition for the US Classic was scheduled for May 23 at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, with the event now set to take place at the same venue on May 22 2021.

The US Gymnastics Championships, a contest for women’s and men’s artistic gymnastics, was previously scheduled for June 4 to 7 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth in Texas.

It will also be held in the original venue from June 3 to 6 2021.

The 2020 National Congress is now due to be a virtual event.

USA Gymnastics is in the process of rescheduling the USA Gymnastics Championships, the national event for rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline and tumbling, and acrobatic gymnastics.

The US Classic will be postponed to 2021 but will still take place in Hartford ©Getty Images

The national governing body is also planning to announce new dates for Olympic trials and the 2021 National Congress in the coming weeks.

"In light of recent guidance from health experts, and after receiving feedback from our athletes and coaches, we believe it is in the best interest of our community to wait until 2021 to hold premier events," Li Li Leung, USA Gymnastics chief executive, said.

Tickets already purchased for this year's events will be valid for the new event dates, while holders will also have the option to request a refund.

USA Gymnastics said more information on the 2021 events will be communicated directly to ticket holders in the coming weeks.

The US state has had more confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths than any other nation.