Club owner and wife of former USA Gymnastics official suspended for misconduct

The U.S Center for SafeSport has suspended Amy Nyman, the wife of former USA Gymnastics sports medicine and science director Edward Nyman, for physical and emotional misconduct.

Nyman, the owner of the New Heights Gymnastics club in Ohio, has also been found guilty of a proactive policy violation and retaliation.

Her husband Edward, the first to hold his position at USA Gymnastics, was sacked after just one day in the role because he failed to disclose athlete safety complaints against the club.

The suspension handed down by the U.S Center for SafeSport is subject to an appeal.

Complaints of emotional and verbal abuse had been made against Amy Nyman and other coaches at the club, which Southern California News Group (SCNG) reported last year that USA Gymnastics had been aware of since at least the summer of 2017.

Allegations had been made against Amy Nyman and other coaches at the New Heights Gymnastics club ©Facebook

The accusations were serious enough to be passed on to the U.S Center for SafeSport.

It has led to Amy Nyman being suspended from holding any role in sport in the country, pending any appeal.

Edward Nyman had denied wrongdoing in an interview with the SCNG in 2019, but admitted he had discussed the complaints with a USA Gymnastics lawyer before being appointed to his position.

This was denied by USA Gymnastics, who accused him of making "false statements" and breaching confidentiality.