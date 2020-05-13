The 2020 Asian Swimming Championships have been pushed back to 2021, organisers in The Philippines have confirmed.

Competition was due to take place at the Aquatics Center in New Clark City between November 7 and 17 but the ongoing coronavirus outbreak has forced the delay of a year.

New dates in November 2021 now need to be determined.

A contract for the 2020 event had been signed at the Southeast Asian Games staged in The Philippines last year.

"The Asian Swimming Federation has agreed to postpone it to next year," said Philippine Swimming President Lailani Velasco.

An Athletes' Village for the Southeast Asian Games in New Clark City is currently being used as a COVID-19 quarantine facility, the Manila Standard reported.

The Philippines now plans to host the event next year ©Getty Images

As well as swimming, the Asian Swimming Championships also features diving, artistic swimming and water polo.

The last edition was held in Olympic host Tokyo in 2016.

A huge number of sporting events have now been postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, or because of the decision to move the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to 2021.

Among them is the European Aquatics Championships in Budapest, which has been rescheduled to take place from May 10 to 23 next year.

The 2021 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka in Japan will now take place in 2022.