The International Swimming Federation (FINA) has announced that next year's World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka will now take place in 2022.

New dates of between May 13 and 29 have been set for the flagship event in the Japanese city, after action was originally scheduled for July 16 to August 1 in 2021.

FINA had to move its Championships after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics were also moved back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new dates for the Olympics of July 23 to August 8 directly clashed with the event in Fukuoka.

"After liaising with the relevant stakeholders and receiving feedback from them, we have no doubt that the decision taken will provide the best possible conditions for all participants at the Championships," said FINA President Julio Maglione.

"We look forward to witnessing the world's best aquatic athletes from around the world competing in the city of Fukuoka in 2022.

"At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, FINA hopes the announcement of these dates will allow for some clarity in planning for all concerned."

FINA had previously surveyed athletes to see what dates for the Championships they would prefer.

FINA consulted with athletes before opting to switch its flagship event to 2022 ©Getty Images

They were given four options – March and April 2021, immediately after the Olympic Games, after Tokyo 2020 in September and October and sometime in 2022.

Broadcasters and National Federations were also consulted before the final decision was reached.

A number of countries had urged FINA to opt for the 2022 option, with the new dates in May avoiding events such as the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"The FINA family would like to thank the authorities of the City of Fukuoka, the Japan Swimming Federation, the Organising Committee of the FINA World Championships and all our partners for their commitment and support in reaching this decision," the governing body said.

World Athletics has already confirmed its World Championships next year, which had been due to run from August 6 to 15 in Oregon, will instead take place in 2022.

FINA's World Masters Championships will also be in Japan in 2022, across the island of Kyushu from May 31 to June 9.