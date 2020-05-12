The Algerian Olympic Committee (COA) has confirmed Mustapha Berraf's resignation as President, ending a near three-month impasse at the organisation and which could spell the beginning of the end of his career in the Olympic Movement.

Berraf, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) by virtue of his role as head of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), quit as COA President in February.

The 66-year-old - banned from leaving Algeria amid allegations of corruption, which he denies - said at the time he was "tired" of the "repeated attacks" against him and his family.

Algerian media had reported he was subjected to a social media backlash after respecting the Israeli national anthem at the International Judo Federation Grand Slam event in Paris that same month.

insidethegames understands Berraf had continued to act as President of the COA despite resigning and represented the body on a call the IOC held with National Olympic Committees (NOCs) to discuss Tokyo 2020 in March.

Berraf said his resignation was "irreversible and irrevocable" after it was rejected by the COA Executive Committee.

His long tenure has officially come to an end after the COA said its Executive Committee had received and approved his formal resignation letter today.

"Resigning from COA will allow me to be fully invested in my function as the President of ANOCA which, as you know, requires my total attention and efforts for the development of sport and Olympism in Africa," Berraf said to insidethegames.

"This will also allow me to be at the disposal of my peers for a better future."

COA first vice-president Mohamed Meridja has been appointed Acting President and will hold the position until an elective General Assembly takes place.

Mustapha Berraf, right, was elected ANOCA President in 2018 ©Getty Images

Berraf claimed his departure as COA President "would not disrupt" his role at the helm of the umbrella body for Africa, which he was elected to in November 2018.

But he has come under increasing pressure to step down due to allegations of corruption in Algeria and of mismanagement in his role as ANOCA President, while he is also the subject of an investigation by the IOC Ethics Commission.

According to correspondence seen by insidethegames, at least two African NOCs have raised doubts over whether he can continue as ANOCA President after leaving the COA.

The ANOCA constitution, which has not been updated since 2016 after attempts to refresh the document were rejected last year, is ambiguous on the subject of members and their eligibility for positions within the Bureau of the Executive Committee.

Clause 26 of the document states that "incumbent Executive Committee members who would have received clearance from the General Assembly, endorsed and presented by their National Olympic Committees" are eligible to stand for positions, including President.

"Members sponsored by their respective NOCs and who must have at least served a four-year term in the said NOC Executive Board" can also run for leadership positions.

Berraf had been accused of corruption and financial mismanagement during his over 25-year reign as COA President by the Sports Ministry last year.

A report from the Sports Ministry made allegations against the beleaguered official regarding doubtful contracts, suspicions of corruption, embezzlement and favouritism.

Berraf denies the accusations, which led to him being barred from leaving his native Algeria, although he claims to have not received notice of his ban before it appeared in the media.