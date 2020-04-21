International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Mustapha Berraf has denied wrongdoing after he was accused of corruption and claimed he had not received notice of his ban from leaving Algeria before it appeared in the media.

Berraf has been issued with an order not to leave the national territory by the public prosecutor at the Bir Mourad Rais court for the "squandering of public funds" during his time as President of the Algerian Olympic Committee (COA).

The 66-year-old has been forced to remain in Algeria "after an investigation following suspicions of corruption within the COA".

In a statement rebutting the allegations against him, Berraf, also President of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa, said "no notification or information has been sent to me to date" by the public prosecutor.

He claimed "no anomaly or accounting, financial or budgetary violation" had ever been reported regarding the COA's finances when he was President.

"It is recalled that all operations related to the moral and financial balance sheet are audited and submitted to the approval of an approved statutory auditor," Berraf said.

"The moral and financial reports were sent to all members and to the competent authorities at the time and were approved unanimously at the statutory general meeting."

The IOC Ethics Commission has opened a file on Mustapha Berraf amid corruption allegations ©Getty Images

Berraf added: "It seems useful to clarify that the last subsidy granted by the public authorities for the functioning of the COA dates back to 2013.

"The only funds granted were for reimbursement of expenses incurred by the COA or when financing operations linked to Algerian participation in various international sporting events.

"These are contradictorily checked before and after the operations and have been the subject of reports with the structures concerned.

"No anomaly or accounting, financial or budgetary violation has ever been reported."

Berraf also claimed all decisions and actions at the COA "are initiated in strict compliance with the statutory and regulatory provisions after approval by the Executive Committee and the General Assembly, the supreme and sovereign body".

The Algerian resigned his position as COA President earlier this year, but insidethegames understands he has continued to represent the organisation, including during a conference call the IOC held with African National Olympic Committees in March.

The beleaguered official, who is facing calls to step down from his role as ANOCA President, had been accused of corruption and financial mismanagement when COA President by the Sports Ministry last year.

A report from the Sports Ministry contained allegations regarding doubtful contracts, suspicions of corruption, embezzlement and favouritism.

Berraf, an IOC member by virtue of his ANOCA position, disputed the accusations and alleged his detractors are guilty of "misleading and defamatory manoeuvers" to "undermine his image and that of the COA".

The IOC Ethics Committee is investigating the range of accusations of corruption against Berraf.