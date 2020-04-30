Renowned judo coach Yoshihiro Uchida has celebrated his 100th birthday.

Uchida is a legend of judo in the United States and was the first US Olympic judo team coach when the sport was first introduced at the Games at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

He oversaw a team of four, resulting in a bronze medal in the middleweight 80 kilograms category for James Bregman.

Since 1946, Uchida has been San Jose State University's judo coach.

In an interview with the California State University system, he stated his pride over coaching the team.

"I was so proud to be the first judo coach for the US, and especially for the Japanese-American who endured so much," he said.

"I was glad they were able to see a Japanese-American representing the US at such a global event."

Sending out the biggest of birthday wishes to my coach Yosh Uchida on his 100th birthday! To the man who believed in me since the day we met & never stopped! Pictured here seeing each other for the 1st time after I won Bronze in London. Couldn't have done it without him! — Marti Malloy

Although of Japanese descent, Uchida was born in Calexico in California to immigrant parents in 1920.

He also organised the first US High School Judo Championships and the first US Open tournament, both hosted at San Jose State University.

Up until 2017, his university had won 50 of the 56 US collegiate judo titles.

Many of his peers have praised the man that has made the sport so big in the US.

Ed Burke, a former San Jose State student and a three-time US Olympic hammer thrower, spoke highly of him in a 2016 interview.

"You always want to grow up to be like Yosh - not to be short like he is, but to be the most honoured man," he said.

"If you go to an Olympic Committee meeting, it's Yosh Uchida; you go to international, it's Yosh Uchida; and it's all sport and it's all his life by example.

"I can't wait for the 2020 Games in Tokyo because Yosh Uchida will be the most honoured man in all of Japan at that time."

"Judo legends don't retire." Yoshihiro Uchida, '47 Biological Sciences, '04 Honorary Doctorate, is 100 today! He is an inspiration to our community and we thank him for 70 years of service to #SJSU. Share your favorite Yosh story with the hashtag #Yosh100 — San Jose State University

San Jose State University athletics director Marie Tuite led the well wishes for Uchida on his birthday.

She said: "Yosh Uchida is a local, regional, national and international treasure.

"He has meant so much to San Jose State University, the coaching profession, the sport of judo and people from all walks of life, particularly the Japanese-American community in San Jose and the Bay Area.

"Yosh always has moved quietly, but his actions speak loudly and resonate well with all.

"Many of us planned to celebrate his 100th birthday in conjunction with the National Collegiate Judo Championships in San Jose, but the ban on large group gatherings and social distancing guidelines were in effect.

"Still, from all of us connected with San Jose State University Athletics and the university, we wish Yosh a happy 100th birthday."