British Judo has started a campaign that celebrates the "Judo Heroes" of the United Kingdom, who are working hard to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

The initiative asks those in the community to nominate a person who is helping during the crisis, whether it is fundraising, helping those in isolation or working with patients.

Each week, as part of its regular feature, British Judo will select three heroes and will profile their work during the current situation.

This week celebrates Dermot Hislop, a volunteer and development officer with British Judo who has been dropping off emergency food parcels, picking up prescriptions, shopping and completing welfare forms for those most in need.

Hislop said: "The senior management of British Judo have actively encouraged all staff to offer their services as volunteers regardless of whether they have been furloughed or working full time from home.

"Taking this into consideration, it was an easy decision to volunteer for York City Council to help those who are vulnerable in my local area."

International Judo Federation Hall of Fame member Karen Briggs, a quadruple world champion, has supported the elderly and vulnerable in her local area, and delivered 100 Easter eggs to doors with her husband, daughter and son.

Her husband Peter Inman praised her work in the community

"She has had many calls and has been delivering groceries and fish and chips on a regular basis, especially on Good Friday," he said.

"It is nice to see the younger generation of the village getting involved to help people in need during the horrendous times of the pandemic, which has affected everybody."

The La Mare family, starring England Judo athlete Harry La Mare and his brother Jack and father Noah, decided to run 50 kilometres, approximately 30 miles each, in 24 hours for charity.

After Harry and Jack completed the challenge, Noah decided to complete his own version the following day.

The trio have currently raised more than £2,000 ($2,500/€2,300) to date for NHS Charities Together, providing assistance to those in the National Health Service.

In the United Kingdom alone, there have been more than 157,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in the deaths of more than 21,000 people.