A number of Russian boxers are helping to distribute masks and hand sanitiser as part of a scheme launched by the Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) last month.

The scheme, which is based in Moscow but has volunteers all across Russia, aims to support the country's sporting community and wider population during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Volunteers based at the Moscow headquarters are helping to deliver 16,000 masks and 2,000 litres of hand sanitiser and antiseptics, and boxers including Giorgi Kushitashvili are helping with the deliveries, as reported by TASS.

Kushitashvili has been charged with attacking an employee of the Russian Guard and drug possession, but Umar Kremlev, the secretary general of the Russian Boxing Federation said he hoped the opportunity would help Kushitashvili change for the better.

"We will monitor and control the situation,” Kremlev said.

"Kushitashvili will now work with us as a volunteer.

"We understand every detail.

"As I said, we will punish him hard, but we won’t leave him.

"If a person wants to re-educate and change, we must help him."

The RBF is also running a 24 hour a day hotline which has received hundreds of thousands of calls since its launch on Tuesday March 31.

As well as fielding calls appealing for deliveries of items, staff manning the hotline are also helping callers with identifying the symptoms of coronavirus, and have been giving advice about preventative measures individuals can take and personal protective equipment.

Kremlev reported that more than 5,000 people had registered on the programme, with 80 per cent being boxers, coaches, judges and functionaries of the RBF.

Although Kremlev did not give details of all the boxers participating in delivering items, he did reveal that Murat Gassiev and Fedor Chudinov are among the boxers that have donated funds towards the programme.

There have been more than 80,000 reported cases of coronavirus in Russia, including more than 740 deaths, while globally there have been more than 2.9 million cases and 206,000 deaths.