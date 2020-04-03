The Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) has launched a hotline and an operational headquarters to support the country's sporting communities, and the wider population, through the coronavirus pandemic.

The headquarters and hotline started operations on Tuesday morning (March 31) across the whole country.

It aims to assist all Russian athletes, coaches and judges, plus the wider community - specifically Second World War veterans, pensioners and large families - during the ongoing period of restrictions introduced because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“One of the most important areas of work for the operational headquarters of Russian Boxing Federation will be the support of sports veterans, athletes and coaches throughout Russia,” Umar Kremlev, general secretary of the RBF, said.

"Many athletes will go to the Olympic Games next year, and they need to take care of their health and keep fit like no other.

"Now the only effective way to combat the spread of the coronavirus epidemic is self-isolation, so many athletes will need help in buying food, water, and disinfectants.

"The Russian Boxing Federation will try to help all the athletes, regardless of sport.

"It is our duty, only together can we overcome these difficulties.

Umar Kremlev, general secretary of the Russian Boxing Federation, says the headquarters and hotline will help the sports community and wider public through the coronavirus pandemic ©RBF

“Every day the number of patients with coronavirus is increasing, so today the time has come when the whole sports community needs to unite and give a helping hand to all their colleagues, all athletes who are in isolation, as well as those people who can’t take care of themselves fully - veterans of the Great Patriotic War, pensioners, large families, protecting them as much as possible from potential carriers of the virus, and try to make their self-isolation more comfortable and safe".

Volunteers based at the headquarters are on hand and ready to deliver disposable masks and hand sanitiser free of charge, and to help in the delivery of food and other essential items.

Thousands of calls from all over Russia were received by RBF operators during the first few days of work, with most appeals recorded from Moscow and the surrounding region, as well as from St Petersburg and Yekaterinburg.

Staff manning the hotline, which can be accessed 24 hours a day, can also help callers with identifying the symptoms of coronavirus, and can give advice about preventative measures individuals can take and personal protective equipment.

The RBF has also pledged to send protection masks and sanitisers to both the Italian and Serbian Boxing Federations, and is now encouraging other National Federations to follow their lead and consider helping their own citizens in a similar way.

Anyone in Russia who requires assistance, or is interesting in volunteering as part of the programme, can call the hotline on 8 (800) 222-55-25.

There have been more than 3,000 reported cases of coronavirus in Russia, including 30 fatalities.