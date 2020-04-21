Britain's Victoria Aggar and American Jill Pilgrim have joined the Board of the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

Both will take up additional roles after a selection process carried out by the Integrity Unit Board Appointments Panel, with the candidatures then approved by the World Athletics Council.

Aggar is a former international rower who won a bronze medal at the Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games.

In December, she resigned from the World Anti-Doping Agency's Athletes' Commission after the organisation opted against a blanket ban on Russian athletes following the tampering of data from Moscow Laboratory.

Aggar has also served as chair of the British Athletes' Commission and as a non-executive director of the English Institute of Sport.

Pilgrim is a senior lawyer based in New York, who brings experience in governance, anti-doping, integrity and law.

Past roles include serving as general counsel and director of business affairs for USA Track and Field from 1998 to 2007.

She was also general counsel for the Ladies Professional Golf Association between 2006 and 2009, and is currently a lecturer at the Columbia University School of Law, where she teaches sport arbitration.

David Howman is chairman of the Athletics Integrity Unit Board ©Getty Images

The AIU Board governs the AIU, which was set-up in 2017 by World Athletics as an independent body to rule on track and field issues including doping.

It also includes chairman David Howman, Andrew Pipe and Marc Peltier, while AIU head Brett Clothier and Abby Hoffman sit as non-voting members.

The announcement that two Board candidates were being sought was made in December.

"I am very pleased to welcome Victoria and Jill to the AIU Board," Howman said.

"They each bring extensive expertise and experience to our organisation, which will be hugely beneﬁcial to the AIU in our quest to help athletics transcend the integrity issues and challenges it faces as a sport.

"In addition, with these two appointments, we now have a full complement of ﬁve voting members and have achieved a considerable balance of skills, attributes and backgrounds within our membership.

"This will undoubtedly beneﬁt our discussions and decisions."