First patients arrive at makeshift hospital built in US Open tennis venue

The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York - home to the US Open - has been turned into an emergency hospital as the city scrambles to treat coronavirus patients.

The tennis complex now has 470 beds, with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announcing it was to receive its first patients yesterday.

New York state is the worst-hit in the United States, with almost 8,000 COVID-19 deaths already, while more people have died from coronavirus in the city than were killed on 9/11.

The state also has more than 159,000 confirmed cases, more than any country outside of the US, which is why there is such a need for emergency hospitals.

Twenty of the beds at the tennis facility in the borough of Queens will be intensive care units.

The National Tennis Centre is also being used to make meals for children, healthcare workers, patients and other people in need, with more than 25,000 packages now being turned out daily.

Join me at the Billie Jean King Center in Queens with an update on COVID-19. https://t.co/rXcdnK9sjk — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 10, 2020

De Blasio was at the iconic tennis venue last night to address the public on the latest coronavirus developments.

This year's US Open is yet to be postponed or cancelled, but it looks highly unlikely that the tournament will be able to go ahead as currently planned.

The main draw is due to begin on August 31, with the men's singles final bringing down the curtain on September 13.

Wimbledon has already been cancelled, while the year's other remaining Grand Slam, the French Open, has been moved to begin on September 20 - potentially limiting what wiggle room US Open organisers have.

Both the Association of Tennis Professionals and Women's Tennis Association have suspended all tennis until at least July 13.