Bowls Australia have announced that season five of The Bowls Show will be broadcast ahead of schedule on the sport's new free-to-air home 7Two and 7plus.

The decision to bring forward coverage is in response to bowls clubs closing and players being unable to participate in the sport during the coronavirus pandemic.

The show typically is broadcast from the end of May to October 20 over 20 weeks.

It will now run in two blocks of 10 episodes, with the first beginning on April 12 on 7Two and 7plus.

Coverage will also air on Fox Sports and Kayo, who are among Bowls Australia's existing broadcast partners.

The first block will run until June 16, with the second group of 10 episodes running later in the year.

Bowls Australia say the upcoming episode will allow fans the chance to relive the highlights of the recent Bowls Premier League event, BPL11.

Bowls Australia say the coverage will help people engage with the sport during the period when they are unable to play ©Crocmedia

"Unfortunately, our bowls community aren't able to get out on the greens and enjoy our sport at the moment, so it's important that we provide them with opportunities to remain engaged in their beloved pastime," said Neil Dalrymple, Bowls Australia chief executive.

"This season's The Bowls Show is the start of a new relationship with the Seven Network, which will expand to other future bowls broadcasts, and will give fans across the nation the ability to consume and enjoy bowls content during a time when they can't physically participate on the green.

"We're appreciative of the efforts of our new free-to-air partner 7Two and existing pay-TV partner Fox Sports Australia, who have shown every episode of The Bowls Show over the past four years and been a valued supporter of bowls broadcasts since 1998."

The programme will see Jack Heverin return as host, with former International Bowler of the Year Matthew Flapper serving as co-host.

The Bowls Show programme will be produced by Bowls Australia's broadcast production partner Crocmedia.