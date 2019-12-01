World champion Harrie Lavreysen overcame team-mate Jeffrey Hoogland in the men’s sprint final as the International Cycling Union Track World Cup in Hong Kong concluded.

The Dutch duo progressed to the gold medal contest at the Hong Kong Velodrome to set up a repeat of this year’s World Championship final.

Lavreysen won the opening race in the contest, contributing to Hoogland launching a surprise long distance sprint in the second as he sought to level the score.

He was unable to hold on as Lavreysen came past in the closing metres to win the final in straight rides.

There had been the potential for a repeat of the World Championship podium, as Mateusz Rudyk had the opportunity to win bronze.

The Polish cyclist missed out on a podium on this occasion, however, with Japan’s Tomohiro Fukaya winning their duel in straight rides.

Home favourite Lee Wai Sze was unable to repeat yesterday’s victory in the women’s sprint as the Hong Kong cyclist placed fifth in the keirin final.

Lee Hye-jin surged to victory in the final as the South Korean held off the challenge of Ukraine’s Liubov Basova in the closing metres, with her rival ending 0.073 seconds behind.

Japan’s Yūka Kobayashi completed the top three by finishing 0.089 seconds behind Lee.

Action from the Men’s Madison where the World Champions 🌈, @kluge_roger and Theo Reinhardt 🇩🇪, won 🥇 with a 20 point lap gain, albeit with some crashes and missed hand slings along the way! #TissotUCITrackWC pic.twitter.com/RDNhv44kIa — UCI Track Cycling (@UCI_Track) December 1, 2019

Roger Kluge added to his men’s omnium silver medal by teaming up with Theo Reinhardt to triumph in the madison event.

The German pairing won four sprints during the race, but crucially gained a lap on the field to earn 20 points.

It helped the world champions finish on a winning total of 52 points.

Tom Sexton and omnium champion Campbell Stewart finished second for New Zealand on 38 points, with Britain’s Mark Stewart and Fred Wright completing the podium on 33.

Japan's Asian Games champion Yumi Kajihara emerged as the winner of the four event women's omnium competition.

She followed a seventh place finish in the scratch race by ending third in the tempo.

Kajihara's challenge was then boosted by an impressive victory in the elimination race, before she rounded off the competition by finishing second in the points race.

The 22-year-old ended level with Portugal's Maria Martins on 113 points overall, but took the gold medal due to her higher finishing position in the last points race sprint.

Belgian star Jolien D'Hoore rounded off the podium on 106 points.

The Netherlands’ Roy Eefting triumphed in the men’s scratch race competition, as he won a sprint finish at the end of the 15km event.

Greece’s Christos Volikakis finished as the runner-up, with New Zealand’s Corbin Strong rounding off the podium.