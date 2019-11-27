The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) has announced a four-year Memorandum of Understanding with the Icheon Training Center in South Korea.

Described as a "major boost" for Paralympic sport in the region, the deal was struck as the APC Executive Board met in Bahrain's capital Manama.

Majid Rashed, the APC President, signed an agreement with Jung Jin Owan, the head of the facility which is used by the Korea Paralympic Committee (KPC).

Both parties will now work together on youth programmes, training camps, sports science and the education of referees, classifiers and officials.

"We are very proud to have signed this MoU which shows the Korean Paralympic Committee has been a strong partner in our Movement," said Rashed.

"I had the privilege to attend the Korea National Para Games and the sports science seminar in Seoul last October.

"And we had discussed a lot of things to strengthen the Movement.

"I really appreciate the KPC for their contribution towards the Movement and for taking this step forward.

The deal covers areas including youth sport, education and sports science ©APC

"The slogan 'together we are stronger' means we have the support and contribution from all countries who have advantages in various areas.

"The result of this association will be fruitful for our athletes."

An annual youth camp for developing countries at Icehon is one of the plans for the future, as well as an academy for coaches, classifiers and officials.

Sports science seminars will also be held annually alongside the publication of a sports science journal.

"It is such a touching moment that the MoU has finally been signed by the APC and KPC," Jung said.

"The KPC has been committed to working towards the Paralympic Movement in Asia and to share all the legacies the Republic of Korea has achieved ever since the 1988 Seoul Paralympic Games and 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympic Winter Games.

"KPC would like to make more specific action plans to implement the sports academy, Para youth sports camp and sports science seminar in cooperation with the APC."