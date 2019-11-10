United States saw off the challenge of South Korea to win the team competition at the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Men's Foil World Cup in Bonn.

The US team enjoyed wins over Denmark and Germany to advance to the semi-final stage at the German city's Ville de Bonn.

Their toughest test came in the semi-finals as they edged out Russia in a close contest.

Nick Itkin, Race Imboden and Alexander Massialas recorded a hard fought 45-42 win to progress to the final.

South Korea provided the opposition after they overcame Italy 45-37 in the second semi-final.

The United States beat South Korea in the final ©Getty Images

The gold medal match saw the US team emerge as the clear winners.

The Americans overcame their opponents 45-31 to top the podium.

The result ensured the US will field a men’s foil fencing team at Tokyo 2020, with the world champions having accumulated enough points in the FIE rankings to earn an Olympic berth.

Russia bounced back from their narrow semi-final defeat to claim bronze with a 45-41 win over Italy.