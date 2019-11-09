France’s Julien Mertine won gold at the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Men's Foil World Cup in German city Bonn.

Mertine, ranked 39th heading into the competition, produced a series of impressive wins at the Ville de Bonn.

He secured victory over Alexander Massialas of the United States before thrashing Germany’s Benjamin Kleibrink 15-3 in the quarter-finals.

A closer semi-final saw the French fencer beat Italy’s Andrea Cassara.

American Gerek Meinhardt, who beat Alessio Foconi of Italy 15-12 in his semi-final, provided the opposition in the gold medal match.

Gerek Meinhardt was the runner-up in the German city ©Getty Images

Meinhardt was unable to repeat the feat against Mertine, who claimed a 15-9 win in the final.

Italy finished the event with two bronze medals following Cassara and Foconi's semi-final losses.

The event in Bonn is the first men's FIE World Cup of the season and concludes tomorrow with the team event.