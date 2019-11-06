World Squash Federation (WSF) President Jacques Fontaine has used his closing statement at the governing body's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Cape Town to outline the importance of the coming year for the sport.

The Frenchman claimed that 2020 should be a year where the body will "see strategic initiatives that will lead the sport, as well as enhancing the WSF's relationship with the PSA (Professional Squash Association)".

This, he says, is "in order to give new horizons and directions" for the future of squash.

The 49th AGM, attended by representatives of 24 National Federations (NFs), saw delegates agree an amendment to the Articles of Association to reduce the risk of inappropriate leadership behaviour and to ensure that delegates in attendance at an AGM have a formal connection with their NFs.

Although there were no changes to the standard rules of squash, the "Rules of Squash 57" were updated, adding an extra ball rebound resilience at 33 degrees Celsius.

It is claimed this will help to ensure that the differential between blue and black balls - and their range of bounce - will be more uniform across the brands that are WSF-approved.

The WSF championship regulations were updated with respect to player eligibility, the use of random draws and a new timeline and procedure for seeding juniors.

The WSF Forward Plan and budget were also received and endorsed.

Squash was rejected for inclusion at the London 2012, Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

The WSF Conference, which preceded the AGM hosted by Squash South Africa, facilitated informal discussions and featured presentations to update the delegates on key initiatives.

Among these was the World Squash Officiating, a joint enterprise between the WSF and PSA to develop an online platform that will provide NFs with the tools to develop refereeing in their country.

The new initiative is scheduled to go live before the end of the year.

Additionally, James Sandwith, director and founder of the BEBRAND company, presented the findings of a strategic review commissioned by WSF, with the report now available for all member nations to appraise.

Sandwith was appointed to lead the review in July, after squash failed with its bid for inclusion at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

He was tasked with gathering feedback from squash federations worldwide to determine the future of the sport.

The leadership and governance of the WSF was among the other areas explored by the review amid the fallout from the decision of Paris 2024 and the International Olympic Committee not to grant squash a place at the Olympics for the fourth time.

Fontaine and the body's two vice-presidents, Peter Lasusa and Huang Ying How, were also involved in the review.