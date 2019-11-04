International Sambo Federation (FIAS) chief executive Michal Buchel has pledged to continue the organisation's environmental work after their efforts to reduce greenhouse gases were praised.

The governing body was one of 10 recognised at the International Federations (IF) Forum in Lausanne by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Dow, the American chemicals company which is a member of the IOC's top-tier sponsorship programme.

All of the organisations were singled out at the Forum's sustainability session, which focused on topics such as climate change and plastic pollution.

More environmental work will be done in the sport of sambo ©Getty Images

Carbon offsets were offered to governing bodies to compensate for their unavoidable emissions this year.

"The International Sambo Federation is grateful and proud to be part of sustainability movement under the auspices of the IOC and will continue to work independently and in collaboration with other interested parties in order to achieve common goals of sustainable development," said Buchel.

As well as FIAS, the International Equestrian Federation, the International Ski Federation, World Rowing, the International Golf Federation, the International Ice Hockey Federation, World Rugby, World Sailing, World Taekwondo and the International Orienteering Federation were all recognised.