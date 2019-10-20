U SPORTS, the national brand of university sport in Canada, has unveiled its new Chase the Glory marketing campaign.
It comes less than a month from awarding its first National Championship title of the 2019-2020 season.
Chase the Glory recounts a student-athlete’s journey to achieving excellence in the classroom and on the field of competition, highlighting the physical and mental determination required for each individual to reach their team and personal goals.
"To Chase the Glory means more than winning a Championship," Lisette Johnson-Stapley, chief sport officer at U SPORTS, said.
"It’s the process that leads to academic and sporting success.
"Being a U SPORTS student-athlete requires dedication, discipline and strength of character to balance high academics with the intense training and competition schedule of high-performance sport."
Chase the Glory is a multi-platform campaign that encompasses all key U SPORTS events.
These include all 21 National Championships, the U SPORTS Honours awards, the Lieutenant Governor Athletic Awards and the Governor General’s Academic All-Canadian Commendation.
The theme follows the recently-launched 2019-2020 National Championship logos, integrateing iconic local landmarks and sport-specific elements with the national brand sport colours inspired by the field of play.
The 2019 U SPORTS Championship season is set to get underway with the Women’s Rugby and Women’s Field Hockey Championships, due to take place from October 30 to November 3.
These will be hosted by the University of Ottawa and Canada West Conference champions respectively.
A full National Championship calendar from 2019 to 2021 is available here.