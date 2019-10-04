Adam Ashton has been unveiled as chief operating officer of U SPORTS, the national brand of university sport in Canada.

Ashton is a senior leader with 25 years of experience in executive management, sports media and event marketing and will begin the role immediately.

Among his career highlights, Ashton served as senior vice-president of business operations at Bell Media, and was President of Canada's Olympic Broadcast Media Consortium and vice-president of marketing with Canadian broadcaster The Sports Network.

In his most recent role, Ashton, a certified project management professional, was managing partner at Influence Marketing.

"I see great potential with U SPORTS and look to continue the tremendous momentum the team has built so far," said Ashton.

"My approach is to listen, focus our aim and take the right action to advance our organisation and stakeholders' interests."

Canada won six medals at the 2019 Summer Universiade in Naples in July ©U SPORTS

Ashton is tasked with ensuring U SPORTS focuses on achieving its long-term vision, strategy and growth, especially in relation to strategic leadership, governance, finance and operations.

"We are excited to have Adam join our dynamic team of sports management professionals,” said Graham Brown, President and chief executive at U SPORTS.

"From team leadership, organisational excellence and relationship management, Adam will bring a balanced approach, steady personality and diverse sports business experience to our organisation."