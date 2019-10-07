Events were held across the globe as part of World Girls' Ice Hockey Weekend.

The initiative, run by the International Ice Hockey Federation since 2011, is aimed at getting more young girls into the sport.

National Federations, leagues, clubs and teams register their event beforehand to become part of the weekend, which took place on Saturday (October 5) and Sunday (October 6).

Thousands of girls have taken part over the years with events taking place in numerous countries this time around.

In the Czech Republic, world and Olympic speed skating medallist Karolina Erbanova joined top ice hockey coaches to teach the youngsters skills in Pribram.

American National Hockey League (NHL) giants Detroit Red Wings hosted their inaugural Girls Jamboree which featured Canada's Olympic bronze medallist and double world champion goaltender Manon Rhéaume.

Manon Rhéaume was on hand at an event in Detroit ©IIHF

In 1992 Rhéaume made history by signing a contract with NHL side Tampa Bay Lightning, going on to play two exhibition games.

She is the first woman to have played in any of the major North American professional sport leagues.

Non-traditional ice hockey countries were among those involved, including Turkey where events were held across the cities of Ankara, Erzurum, Istanbul and Izmit.

